Local nonprofits can apply to City for ARPA funds starting Monday, May 16

(Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Local nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 public health emergency can soon submit applications to The City of Lubbock and the Community Foundation of West Texas for aid from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The American Rescue Plan Act (APRA), also known as the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), is intended to help organizations that were negatively affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.

For a nonprofit to be eligible, it must:

  • be located within the Lubbock city limits or provide services to residents of the city of Lubbock
  • be facing economic hardship resulting from or exacerbated by the public health emergency; or
  • provide programs/activities that address the needs of City of Lubbock residents most impacted by the pandemic and its economic effects.

Applications must be submitted through the online portal by Thursday, June 30. Applications and more information can be found at www.cfwtx.org/arpa-grant

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

