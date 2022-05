LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting at 8 a.m., the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit will be conducting a follow-up investigation in the 500 block of North Ash.

North Ash will be closed at both East Municipal Drive and Erskine Ave.

The closure is expected to last at least an hour.

Drivers should avoid the area.

