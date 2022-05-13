Major Crash Unit investigating Thursday night crash involving an 8-year-old pedestrian

**From Lubbock Police Department**

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving an 8-year-old male pedestrian that occurred at 7:50 p.m. May 12 in the 4000 block of 37th Street.

The 8 year old was crossing 37th Street on a scooter when a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on 37th Street and struck the juvenile. The 8 year old was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.