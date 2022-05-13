Local Listings
Major Crash Unit investigating Thursday night crash involving an 8-year-old pedestrian

Police tell us a 10-year-old has been seriously injured, struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block of 37th Street around 8 p.m.(Aric Mitchell, KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
**From Lubbock Police Department**

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving an 8-year-old male pedestrian that occurred at 7:50 p.m. May 12 in the 4000 block of 37th Street.

The 8 year old was crossing 37th Street on a scooter when a GMC Sierra was traveling westbound on 37th Street and struck the juvenile. The 8 year old was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center with serious injuries.

The investigation is on-going.

