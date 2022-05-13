Man shot in Clovis dies at Lubbock hospital
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man shot in Clovis died at a Lubbock hospital Thursday evening.
Just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Clovis police were called to the 900 block of Edwards Street for reports of a man with possible gunshot wounds.
Officers found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was rushed to Plains Regional Medical Center, but was flown to UMC to treat his life-threatening injuries where he later died.
This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident are urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.
