Man shot in Clovis dies at Lubbock hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man shot in Clovis died at a Lubbock hospital Thursday evening.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Clovis police were called to the 900 block of Edwards Street for reports of a man with possible gunshot wounds.

Officers found 43-year-old Manuel Rodriguez with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was rushed to Plains Regional Medical Center, but was flown to UMC to treat his life-threatening injuries where he later died.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident are urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Released through the Office of Roy Rice, Chief of Police, Clovis Police Department By Trevor Thron, Lieutenant, Clovis... Posted by Clovis Police Department on Friday, May 13, 2022

