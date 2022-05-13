Local Listings
'Motherland' at Edge Theatre runs through May 22nd

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Winner of the Robert Bone, Jr. Memorial Award, Motherland examines the search for salvation in an apocalyptic, dystopian world, with distinct Texan and Mexican music and cultural influences.

Desperate to escape a deadly and hostile landscape, unlikely companions Pearl and Annie are pitched together as they travel toward a beacon of hope, a place they know only through folklore and legend, the Motherland.

Called by the song of La Andadora (She Who Walks), Pearl and Annie encounter a number of colorful, strange and unusual characters in their journey of hope and survival.

Runs May 12-14, 20-21 at 7:30 pm; May 15 and 22 at 2:30 pm ant the Edge Theatre at the Boston Avenue Playhouse.

Motherland at the Edge Theatre through May 22nd
Motherland at the Edge Theatre through May 22nd(KCBD)

