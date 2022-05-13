One arrested after man stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing a Lubbock apartment complex late Thursday night.

Officers were called just before midnight to the Garden Apartments near Lowrey Field. Officers say that’s where they found a man who had been stabbed by a woman.

EMS performed CPR on the victim who was then taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

Police arrested the woman and she’s been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

