One arrested after man stabbed at Lubbock apartment complex

Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing at a Lubbock apartment complex late Thursday...
Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing at a Lubbock apartment complex late Thursday night.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are investigating what led up to a stabbing a Lubbock apartment complex late Thursday night.

Officers were called just before midnight to the Garden Apartments near Lowrey Field. Officers say that’s where they found a man who had been stabbed by a woman.

EMS performed CPR on the victim who was then taken to UMC with moderate injuries.

Police arrested the woman and she’s been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

