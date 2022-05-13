Local Listings
Sgt. Josh Bartlett to be honored at National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial

LSO SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed during a SWAT standoff in Levelland on July...
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Law enforcement agencies from across the nation will honor a fallen local peace officer: Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander Sergeant Joshua Bartlett.

Sgt. Bartlett’s service will be enshrined at the National Law Enforcement Officer’s Memorial in Washington, D.C., where his sacrifice will be recognized during the 34th Annual Candlelight Vigil on the National Mall.

Sgt. Bartlett was injured on July 15, 2021, in a shootout with a suspect in Levelland. He was transported to Covenant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Lubbock County’s Honor Guard is attending this ceremony in his honor. The vigil is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and can be watched online, here.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

