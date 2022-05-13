Local Listings
Texans asked to conserve power ahead of hot weekend after 6 facilities go offline

(KXII)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KCBD) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has asked citizens to set thermostats to 78 degrees and conserve power during peak hours ahead of a hot weekend expected across the state.

According to ERCOT interim CEO Brad Jones, six power generation facilities tripped offline Friday afternoon, resulting in the loss of approximately 2,900 megawatts of electricity.

In a statement released Friday evening, ERCOT says unseasonably hot weather is driving “record demand” in Texas, and while all reserve generation resources available are operating, citizens are asked to conserve power through the weekend by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or above, and avoiding use of large appliances during peak hours between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

WEATHER: Hot upcoming weekend expected to carry over

ERCOT issued a similar advisory last year when record-breaking power demand in June 2021 resulted in “tight grid conditions,” with unexpected mechanical failures forcing 12,178 megawatts offline for repairs.

