TTUHSC School of Medicine students run free weekly clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Free Clinic is an urgent care clinic that seeks to provide free basic healthcare to the working poor and homeless population of Lubbock and concomitantly enhance student education through service to the community. Our healthcare services are offered at no cost to the patient.

Physicians and medical students from the TTUHSC School of Medicine run the clinic every Wednesday night from 6:00 – 10:00 p.m. Our community partner is Lubbock Impact who provides the facility, reception staff, Medicaid counseling, a free meal at 5:30 p.m., pays for the prescriptions we prescribe, and offers a clothes closet.

