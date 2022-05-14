Hot, humid, slight rain chances through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The trend of hot and a bit humid is going to continue for awhile. Unfortunately, we aren’t really going to see much in the way of rain chances to go along with the humidity.

For your Saturday, mid to upper 90s will be the norm across the South Plains. Off the Caprock, there is an outside chance of seeing a cumulus cloud bust through the cap and seeing a thunderstorm form. Even if that does happen, they’ll be short lived. There’s just not a lot to work with today to keep the storms going.

As we go through Sunday and the rest of the week for that matter, rain chances aren’t zero. We have the slightest of chances Monday and Tuesday, but if I had to place a percentage value on the chance… 2-5%. So don’t get excited about them. What we will see is plenty of sun. That will help give us highs any where from 101 Sunday to 94 Monday. Not a lot of variety in the temperature world over the next seven days. At the very least, the winds are starting to calm down.

