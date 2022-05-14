LCU SOFTBALL: Lady Chaps Garner Program’s First Road Win Over a “No.1,” and Advances to Regional Finals

Provided by LCU Athletics

TYLER, Texas (May 13, 2022) - No.16 Lubbock Christian University starting pitcher Taylor Franco went the distance with her 50th career complete game and the first of her career in a NCAA postseason game, as she helped the No.4-seed Lady Chaparrals complete their first road win in program history over a No.1 nationally ranked program with a 5-1 victory Friday afternoon.

The win clinched a berth into the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Finals Saturday, as they will have two chances to claim one win to move them into the NCAA Division II South Central Super Regional (facing UT Tyler again, as they defeated Angelo State in an elimination game). Saturday’s game(s) begin at noon, with an “if necessary” game scheduled thirty minutes after the completion of the game (if LCU loses).

GAME INFORMATION

Score: LCU 5, UTT 1

Records: LCU (39-10), UTT (41-6)

Location: Tyler, Texas (Suddenlink Field)

Time of Game: 2:00

Weather: 84F, Sunny, Wind: Calm

LCU Highlights:

Kamryn Gibbs - 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI

Taylor Franco - 7.0 innings, complete game, one run allowed off six hits

Savannah Wysocki - 2-for-3, 2 runs

Turning Point:

In the top of the sixth inning with the bases loaded and two outs, UTT, trailing 4-1, hit a ground ball up the middle. LCU second baseman Skylar Herrera dove to her right and was able to get the tip of her glove to deflect the ball, which sent the ball rolling to shortstop Brooke Makemson, who was able to gather the ball with her foot on the bad to get the force-out and end the threat.

How it Happened:

A leadoff single by Savannah Wysocki was the first of two Lady Chaps hits in the bottom of the first inning, and it set up a sacrifice fly by Tyla Lee for a 1-0 lead. In the second inning, LCU’s first trio of batters each reached base, resulting in a UTT pitching change, as they replaced unbeaten starter Sarah Gartman with Kaylee Davis. She was greeted by a bases-loaded two-run double by Kamryn Gibbs, the first batter she faced. LCU added an additional run in the three-run second inning with a sacrifice fly to right field by Brooke Makemson for a 4-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth inning, the Patriots recorded three consecutive singles to leadoff the inning, Tatum Goff’s single resulting in UTT’s only run of the game. A trio of groundouts following, including the final one which required a diving defensive play by Herrera to deflect a ground ball to Makemson covering second base for the inning-ending fielder’s choice.

LCU was able to get the run back in the home half of the sixth inning off a Tiarra Delrosario double down the left field line. Her double followed a single by Wysocki and they each came with two outs. In the seventh inning, the Patriots had two runners on base before Franco sealed the victory by forcing Goff into fouling out to LCU catcher Tyla Lee to end the game.

Inside the Numbers:

Taylor Franco’s 50th career complete game (her 101st pitching appearance) is her 16th of the season. She went all 7.0 innings and allowed one run off six hits, while improving to 21-4 on the season (56th career win). She moved to 2-0 against UTT this season.

Savannah Wysocki went 2-for-3 in the game and is now 7-for-10 in the tournament.

Kamryn Gibbs entered the game with two doubles on the season and four in her career. She went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs. Her bases loaded double in the second inning was her second bases-loaded hit this season.

The Lady Chaps improved to 19-0 when scoring in the first inning and 31-2 when scoring first overall.

LCU improved to 10-6 in contests in which they do not hit a home run.

The Lady Chaps were 0-3 all-time in road contests against No.1 programs, with Friday’s marking their first in program history. The last time LCU defeated a No.1 team was Mar. 27 this season in Lubbock, Texas against No.1 UT Tyler.

Brooke Makemson produced her conference-leading sixth sacrifice fly of the season, which ranks tied for fourth for the program’s single-season highest sacrifice total. LCU had two sacrifice flies in the game for a fourth time this season, and they have 20 total on the season (second in the conference).

Angela Donaldson produced a stolen base and is 17-for-17 on stolen base attempts this season.

The Lady Chaps improved to 9-8 in games against nationally ranked programs and they claimed their sixth win against a top-10 nationally program (highest single-season win total against top-10 programs since 2013).

The win moved LCU to an all-time record of 3-4 in NCAA Division II postseason play. They advance to the regional finals for the first time in program history.

LCU improved to 17-1 this season in road games. LCU’s best single-season record in road games is 12-1 from 2012, and their single-season high mark for road wins is now 17, as it topped 15 road wins from 2010.

HISTORICAL NOTE

LCU moves to 3-2 all-time against UT Tyler and 2-1 against UTT in games played in Tyler. LCU is also 3-1 all-time in games played at Suddenlink Field.

WHAT’S NEXT

LCU faces UT Tyler Saturday in the Finals of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional. UTT has to defeat LCU twice, but an LCU win advances them to next week NCAA Division II South Central Super Regional (a best of three series hosted by the top remaining seed of the two four team brackets of the South Central Regional. Texas A&M-Commerce is hosting the other bracket within the region).

