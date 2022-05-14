Lubbock protestors participate in ‘Ban Off Our Bodies’ rally at Tim Cole Memorial Park

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Protestors were in Central Lubbock on Saturday, taking part in a national outcry against the Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v. Wade, part of the nationwide “Ban Off Our Bodies” rally.

Protestors carried signs reading “Lubbock for Choice” and “My Body My Choice” at Tim Cole Memorial Park near 19th and University.

Kate Peaslee, chair of the Lubbock Planned Parenthood Community Board, says the protest shows that there are people here in Lubbock who feel strongly about protecting access to abortion.

She says she is furious and devastated by the apparent decision.

She says she believes the bigger issue is control, and that politicians are invading the relationship between doctors and patients.

“I am very scared about what this says about other rights, for other communities, for other groups, for people who are very underrepresented in our elected positions,” she said. “This is not just about abortion. There is so much more at stake.”

Protestors were met with opposition.

One man brought a microphone and spoke to protestors about why he is pro-life. He said babies are made in God’s image and that abortion is wrong.

