No. 9 Red Raiders take opener of Top 10 battle in Stillwater

STILLWATER, OK (KCBD) - No. 9 Texas Tech edged No. 3 Oklahoma State 7-6 in the series opener Friday night to pull within one game of the Big 12 leading Cowboys.

TCU is in second place, a half game behind Oklahoma State. Oklahoma is tied with Tech for third, both a game behind the Cowboys.

Tech is 33-16 overall and 12-7 in the Big 12

Game 2 is 6 p.m. Saturday.

