Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

No. 9 Red Raiders take opener of Top 10 battle in Stillwater

No. 9 Texas Tech edged No. 3 Oklahoma State 7-6 in the series opener Friday night to pull...
No. 9 Texas Tech edged No. 3 Oklahoma State 7-6 in the series opener Friday night to pull within one game of the Big 12 leading Cowboys.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STILLWATER, OK (KCBD) - No. 9 Texas Tech edged No. 3 Oklahoma State 7-6 in the series opener Friday night to pull within one game of the Big 12 leading Cowboys.

TCU is in second place, a half game behind Oklahoma State. Oklahoma is tied with Tech for third, both a game behind the Cowboys.

Tech is 33-16 overall and 12-7 in the Big 12

Game 2 is 6 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you believe Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona had contact with your child, contact the LPD Special...
Police Report: Mother punches man in face during attempted kidnapping of her child
Maria Rodriguez, 20, is accused of stabbing Luis Martinez.
Woman arrested after stabbing man at Lubbock apartment complex
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Law enforcement arrested eight people for drug trafficking charges in Tulia on Tuesday in what...
8 arrested for drug trafficking charges after law enforcement operation in Tulia

Latest News

The Texas Tech softball team (22-27) was defeated in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12...
Texas Tech softball season ends with loss to Texas
Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has officially announced the signing of Fardaws Aimaq to a...
Fardaws Aimaq signs with Red Raiders
#9 Red Raiders outlast ACU
#9 Red Raiders outlast ACU
No. 9 Texas Tech dropped its series finale versus Baylor, 11-7, on Sunday afternoon at Baylor...
No. 9 Tech drops Sunday matinee to Baylor