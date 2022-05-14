No. 9 Red Raiders take opener of Top 10 battle in Stillwater
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
STILLWATER, OK (KCBD) - No. 9 Texas Tech edged No. 3 Oklahoma State 7-6 in the series opener Friday night to pull within one game of the Big 12 leading Cowboys.
TCU is in second place, a half game behind Oklahoma State. Oklahoma is tied with Tech for third, both a game behind the Cowboys.
Tech is 33-16 overall and 12-7 in the Big 12
Game 2 is 6 p.m. Saturday.
