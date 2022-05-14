West Texas gets front row seat for first total lunar eclipse of 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hot and dry conditions continue for Sunday but a total lunar eclipse will be something “cool” for us to see.

Sunday's lunar eclipse (KCBD)

If you need something to look forward to besides the heat this weekend, a full lunar eclipse will be taking place Sunday night. This will be the first of two eclipses in 2022 and will be fully visible for us in West Texas. A total lunar eclipse happens when the moon passes through earth’s shadow, giving it a red glow. This is sometimes referred to as a blood moon. Expect the full lunar eclipse to begin around 10:30 p.m. with the maximum being around 11:11 p.m.. Lucky for us, we will have mostly clear skies and warm conditions - the perfect sky-gazing conditions.

Unfortunately, the well-above average heat continues for the next week or so. Overnight tonight, winds will remain breezy from the south around 15 mph. Temperatures will dip into the 50s and 60s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday afternoon highs (KCBD)

Even warmer for Sunday afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid-90s to lower 100s. A high of 101 in Lubbock will leave us a few degrees below the record for the date. Plenty of sunshine with some upper-level clouds here and there, winds will be a bit breezy from the west turning north 15-25 mph as a cold front pushes in.

That cold front will not cool us down much Monday and it doesn’t look likely to bring us any rain either. Highs on Monday in the lower 90s, breezy winds, and a slim chance for an isolated shower or two. Most of us will not be lucky enough to see rain.

Very slim to no rain chance in the forecast for the next 7 days. Temps will remain above average with highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s across the South Plains. This extended period of heat and dry weather will keep us in critical fire weather danger. Avoid all outdoor burning the next several days.

