Widening of 114th Street set to begin June 1 from Slide Road to Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As one stretch of 114th Street is set to expand this summer, the Lubbock City Council changed its form of payment for the next stretch expected to expand next year.

“114th, in my opinion, is way overdue to be developed and constructed into five lanes,” Mayor Pro Tem Steve Massengale said. “It probably should have been done several years ago with the growth out in that part of our community.”

Massengale represents District 4 on the Lubbock City Council, which now includes 114th Street further west to Slide Road. The stretch of 114th Street from Quaker Avenue to Slide Road will go from three lanes to a five-lane thoroughfare starting on June 1.

The $8.9 million in cash the City of Lubbock is spending on the project will also include a 10-foot shared use pedestrian/bike path as well as drainage improvements on the south side of the street.

“We’re going to solve the problem because 114th is a problem right now,” Massengale said. “There’s just a tremendous amount of activity on it. Just be alert and aware as we work on the street. We look forward to it being done probably around November of 2023.”

On April 26 the Council approved the appropriation of $3 million in cash for similar improvements to 114th Street from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue, instead of the use of Certificates of Obligation, or debt funding. The $3 million is 20 percent of the project cost and the Metropolitan Planning Organization will pay 80 percent.

Because the 2021 Street Bond Proposal was rejected by Lubbock voters in November, the City of Lubbock is not allowed to use debt funding for street projects for a certain period of time.

“It keeps us from doing any street project with any debt funding for three years, unless we were able to get that back on the ballot,” Massengale said.

He expects the incoming members of the Lubbock City Council, which will be sworn in May 17, to take up the issue of another street bond proposal.

“I visited with the Mayor-Elect and I told him how important I thought it would be to consider that street bond,” Massengale said. “He agreed with me, so I anticipate that will come up very quickly with our new council.”

Massengale said the project from Quaker Avenue to Indiana Avenue could start next summer.

