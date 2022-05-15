Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

3 shot and killed in Milwaukee following night of violence

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people...
The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate overnight shootings in which a 17-year-old boy and two men in their 20s died.

The shootings late Saturday and early Sunday followed a night of violence in which 21 people were shot and wounded in three other attacks near the Fiserv Forum in downtown Milwaukee as the Bucks took on the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their NBA playoffs series.

Those shootings led authorities to impose an 11 p.m. curfew on Saturday and Sunday and led the Bucks to cancel a fan watch party for Sunday afternoon’s decisive Game 7.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Destiny Taylor, born in Lubbock, graduated from Texas Tech and plans to attend Harvard in the...
Texas Tech grad, Lubbock native headed to Harvard
Sunday's lunar eclipse
West Texas gets front row seat for first total lunar eclipse of 2022
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance

Latest News

80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates six decades after dropping out
80-year-old graduates from college roughly six decades after dropping out.
80-year-old graduates college six decades after dropping out
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says
Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia said in a Sunday news conference the 18-year-old is under...
Buffalo shooting suspect on suicide watch, official says