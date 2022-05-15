Local Listings
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Provided by Cannon AFB

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – Airman 1st Class Emerald Baskin-Young, a Structural Apprentice from the 27th Special Operations Civil Engineer Squadron, was found dead in his off-base residence in Melrose, NM on May 12.

“He was known as the go-to Airman. He was able to complete any task with exceptional craftsmanship,” said Master Sergeant Dustin Clayton, 27 SOCES Structures Section Chief. “His teammates often describe him as a selfless servant to the shop, always showing up with excitement and energy to motivate others.”

A1C Baskin-Young entered the Air Force on December 1, 2020 where he attended the Structural Apprentice course at the Naval Construction and Training Center in Gulfport, Miss, before arriving to CAFB in July 2021.

“Team Cannon is heartbroken by the loss of A1C Baskin-Young. Our hearts are with Emerald’s family, friends and co-workers during this emotional time,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Terence Taylor, 27th Special Operations Wing commander. “We will continue to come together to support those most deeply affected during this painful period.”

Details surrounding the death A1C Baskin-Young are under investigation.

