Early voting begins Monday for May 24 primary runoffs

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting for the May 24 party primary runoffs runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 16 through May 20.

In Lubbock County, Republican voters will choose a representative for State House District 84, and a judge for Lubbock County Court at Law Number Two.

Both parties will choose nominees for other statewide offices, like attorney general, who will face off in November.

You can vote at any United Store, at the Texas Tech Recreation Center, and some community centers throughout the county.

Election Day is May 24. You can find more information, including voter ID requirements, at votelubbock.org.

