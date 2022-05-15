Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Early voting begins Monday for May 24 primary runoffs

(Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting for the May 24 party primary runoffs runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, May 16 through May 20.

In Lubbock County, Republican voters will choose a representative for State House District 84, and a judge for Lubbock County Court at Law Number Two.

Both parties will choose nominees for other statewide offices, like attorney general, who will face off in November.

You can vote at any United Store, at the Texas Tech Recreation Center, and some community centers throughout the county.

RELATED LINK: Detailed list of early voting locations

Election Day is May 24. You can find more information, including voter ID requirements, at votelubbock.org.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Maria Rodriguez, 20, is accused of stabbing Luis Martinez.
Woman arrested after stabbing man at Lubbock apartment complex
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Police tell us a 10-year-old has been seriously injured, struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block...
Major Crash Unit investigating Thursday night crash involving an 8-year-old pedestrian
A bone excavated at the Lubbock Lake Landmark.
Rhino among animals excavated at Lubbock Lake Landmark for preservation within Texas Tech Museum

Latest News

Carl Tepper
Defamation lawsuit filed against Carl Tepper, Texas House Dist. 84 candidate
Source: KCBD Video
George P. Bush campaigns in Lubbock
Source: KCBD Video
George P. Bush campaigns in Lubbock
George P. Bush
George P. Bush in Lubbock for meet-and-greet events