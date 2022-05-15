Texas Tech grad, Lubbock native headed to Harvard

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Destiny Taylor, born in Lubbock, will soon be headed to Harvard.

Destiny was born in Lubbock, but being in a military family, had to move around some. She has lived in London, Los Angeles, New York and Arizona. She says there is no place like the Hub City, and it will forever be the place she calls home.

“My friends always ask, ‘How do you go from like LA, London, and then you’re back home?’ But this is my home,” Taylor said.

At the end of every summer, she cried, not wanting to leave Lubbock. Taylor says living in big cities made her really appreciate being home because of how friendly everyone is.

She wasn’t sure what she wanted to pursue at first and did everything from modeling to managing an art gallery. Then she decided to attend Texas Tech, because it let her do everything she loved.

“Texas Tech allowed me to combine all my passions and that’s why I chose to be here,” Taylor said.

When she started thinking about what she wanted to do after college, she knew she wanted to go to a prestigious school. So, she applied to Harvard, Princeton, and Yale.

On Taylor’s birthday she received news that she was accepted to Princeton, then 30 minutes later, she had an interview scheduled with Harvard. She was accepted to all three, but knew where she belonged.

“Getting into those schools, like, it was very surreal for me, but I knew at the end that, Harvard was where I wanted to go,” Taylor said.

Her entire family is from Lubbock, and they have been by her side through it all.

“My dad is super proud, so is my mom,” Taylor said. “My sister’s like, ‘Girl I knew it.’”

Taylor says she made it was because she was confident in herself. She is proud of how driven she has been throughout her journey.

“It’s the faith behind it, it’s the will to want something and not just for yourself, but for other people, but also doing what God tells you to do,” Taylor said.

Destiny hopes everyone will follow that message and believe they can achieve anything.

Taylor will attend Harvard in the fall for three years. After that, she plans to come back home and open a health and wellness center.

