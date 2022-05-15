Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Maria Rodriguez, 20, is accused of stabbing Luis Martinez.
Woman arrested after stabbing man at Lubbock apartment complex
Police tell us a 10-year-old has been seriously injured, struck by a vehicle in the 4000 block...
Major Crash Unit investigating Thursday night crash involving an 8-year-old pedestrian
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
A bone excavated at the Lubbock Lake Landmark.
Rhino among animals excavated at Lubbock Lake Landmark for preservation within Texas Tech Museum

Latest News

Kalush Orchestra from Ukraine celebrate after winning the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song...
Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra wins Eurovision amid war
Source: KCBD Video
Surprise birthday party for young burn patient at UMC
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Brantley Parrish of Amarillo got a surprise birthday party at UMC on Saturday, a month after...
UMC hosts surprise 9th birthday for Amarillo burn victim
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned