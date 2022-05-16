1 killed, several others injured in police chase that ended in head-on crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are investigating a wrong-way crash that killed one person and injured several others.

Officers attempted to stop a wrong-way driver just after midnight near Quaker and the Marsha Sharp Freeway. Police followed the driver that nearly hit an officer’s vehicle.

The chase ended in a head-on crash in the 800 block of Marsha Sharp.

Police confirmed one person has died and at least five others were taken to UMC for various injuries.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

