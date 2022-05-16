Brief relief from the summer heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Temps about 10 degrees cooler Monday afternoon with a slim chance for an isolated shower/storm.

Another hot afternoon across the South Plains. A high of 102 in Lubbock, just 1 degree shy of the record high.

Warm again overnight with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Mostly clear skies and breezy winds from the northeast 10-15 mph.

A weak cold front pushed through this afternoon and will leave us a bit “cooler” tomorrow, but still very warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A mix of sunshine and clouds throughout the day with a very slim chance for an isolated shower or two. The western half or so of the KCBD viewing area is also placed under a marginal risk for severe weather if any storms can develop late afternoon. Most of us, unfortunately, will remain dry. Apart from any thunderstorms with stronger winds, winds will be from the east turning southeast tomorrow between 10-20 mph.

We dry out and warm right back up into the upper 90s and lower 100s for the rest of the workweek. Winds will become strong with wildfire danger returning Tuesday afternoon across the entire South Plains. A Red Flag Watch is in place for now, likely becoming a warning later. Relief from the heat comes next weekend with highs returning to the 80s along with a chance for showers Sunday.

