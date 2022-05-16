Local Listings
Buddy Holly Center free Summer Showcase Concert Series announces 2022 line-up

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Buddy Holly Center has announced the 2022 line-up for the annual Summer Showcase Concert Series, returning for the 22nd season to bring live, original music to the Meadows Courtyard.

During the Summer Showcase, guests are encouraged to view the exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery of the Buddy Holly Center with the concerts, completely free of charge.

Performances will be held every Thursday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard, May 19 – August 18, with virtual coverage on social media, including artist spotlights and behind-the-scenes from the account, @buddyhollycenter and on the hashtag: #SummerShowcase2022.

Line-up

  • May 19: Element
  • May 26: Jeremy Couture
  • June 2: Joy Harris
  • June 9: Chris Hudgins
  • June 16: Mariachi Mexico Lindo
  • June 23: Patricia Vonne
  • June 30: Colt Compton & the Comptones
  • July 7: Jenni Dale Lord Band
  • July 14: Anthony Garcia
  • July 21: Mark Wallney
  • July 28: The Eddie Beethoven Band
  • August 4: Wendy Colonna
  • August 11: Gypsy Jayne
  • August 18: Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers

Occupancy may be limited and seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Please be advised that no outside beverages or chairs/picnic blankets will be permitted. Policies will be enforced at the gate.

The Summer Showcase Concert Series is funded through sponsorships and donations, such as the 2022 sponsors: H-E-B, Grand Central Station Antiques, South Plains Electric Cooperative, Inc., Fast Signs, Visit Lubbock, Tarpley Music, Susan Phillips, and Scarborough Specialties. The concert series is presented in collaboration with Civic Lubbock, Inc. and the City of Lubbock.

Community support helps keep the Summer Showcase Concert Series free to the public. If you would like to become a sponsor or make a contribution, please contact Arra Delos Santos at adelossantos@mylubbock.us, or call 806-775-3566.

Follow the Buddy Holly Center on social media @BuddyHollyCenter or our website at buddyhollycenter.org for updates and announcements.

