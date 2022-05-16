Chance for storms tonight, heat and wind tomorrow

UPDATE 6:29 P.M.: The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southern Bailey County and Cochran County, until 7:30 p.m. Quarter-sized hail is expected.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Scattered showers/storms favoring the northern portion of the KCBD viewing area will bring a threat for 70-80 mph wind gusts and golf ball sized hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern portion of the South Plains under a Slight (2/5) risk for severe storms, with Lubbock in a Marginal risk. Storms are expected to develop in a scattered line over eastern New Mexico and march to the east. Any storms that become strong will bring upwards of 70-80 mph wind gusts and up to golf ball sized hail. Storms are expected to develop around sunset, pushing to the east potentially through Lubbock around 10 pm.

Showers will clear out overnight. Temps with dip into the upper 50s to lower 70s. Breezy winds through the night from the southeast 15-20 mph.

Hot, dry, and windy Tuesday. Temperatures climbing back up into the upper 90s to lower 100s. A forecasted high of 101 in Lubbock (if reached) will tie the current record from 1996. Skies will be mainly clear and winds breezy to windy from the southwest 15-25 mph. A Red Flag Watch is in effect for the afternoon for now, a Warning will likely be issued.

Hot, dry, breezy conditions remain in the forecast through the workweek. Highs 10-15 degrees above average, with high temps in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Overnight lows in the 60s. Relief from the heat comes next weekend with highs returning to the 70s and 80s.

