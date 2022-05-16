Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Detroit Tigers fan falls 15 feet from crumbling footbridge

FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day...
FILE - Baseball fans arrive outside Comerica Park before the start of the Tigers opening day baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Friday, April 8, 2022, in Detroit.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A man walking on a footbridge to a Detroit Tigers game says he fell 15 feet to the ground when part of the concrete collapsed.

Ely Hydes said the incident occurred May 9, but the bridge still was open until The Detroit News reached out to the state Transportation Department on Sunday.

The Spruce Street pedestrian bridge is above the Lodge Freeway.

Hydes says he was walking to Comerica Park with a friend when “the bridge just collapsed under my feet.”

Hydes says he landed about six feet from traffic. He describes himself as a “giant walking bruise.”

Hydes says “crazy things” happen to him at baseball games. In 2019, he caught a home run hit by Albert Pujols, the slugger’s 2,000th career RBI.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a wrong-way crash that injured at least six people overnight.
1 killed, 2 adults and 3 children injured in wrong-way crash
West Texas got a front row seat for the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night.
West Texas gets front row seat for first total lunar eclipse of 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Destiny Taylor, born in Lubbock, graduated from Texas Tech and plans to attend Harvard in the...
Texas Tech grad, Lubbock native headed to Harvard
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Lubbock police are investigating a wrong-way crash that injured at least six people overnight.
1 killed, 2 adults and 3 children injured in wrong-way crash
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack
Extensive damage can be seen on a dark-colored car in Georgia.
Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense