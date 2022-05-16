Local Listings
Judge says California law mandating women on corporate boards is unconstitutional

FILE - Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards, is seen in the Tom Bradley...
FILE - Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards, is seen in the Tom Bradley Conference Room at City Club LA in downtown Los Angeles on Sept. 3, 2021. A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California's landmark law mandating women be placed on corporate boards is unconstitutional. Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis issued her ruling Friday, May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles Superior Court. Berkhemer-Credaire lobbied in support of the law.(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via AP, File)
By BRIAN MELLEY
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California’s landmark law requiring women on corporate boards is unconstitutional.

Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis said the law that would have required boards have up to three female directors by this year violated the right to equal treatment. The ruling was dated Friday.

The conservative legal group Judicial Watch had challenged the law, claiming it was illegal to use taxpayer funds to enforce a law that violates the equal protection clause of the California Constitution by mandating a gender-based quota.

The law was on shaky ground from the get-go with a legislative analysis saying it could be difficult to defend and then-Gov. Jerry Brown saying he was signing it despite the potential for it to be overturned by a court. Brown said he signed the bill to send a message during the #MeToo era.

In the three years it has been on the books, it’s been credited with improving the standing of women in corporate boardrooms.

The state defended the law as constitutional saying it was necessary to reverse a culture of discrimination that favored men and was put in place only after other measures failed. The state also said the law didn’t create a quota because boards could add seats for female directors without stripping men of their positions.

Although the law carried potential hefty penalties for failing to file an annual report or comply with the law, a chief in the secretary of state’s office acknowledged during the trial that it was toothless.

No fines have ever been levied and there was no intention to do so, Betsy Bogart testified. Further, a letter that surfaced during trial from former Secretary of State Alex Padilla warned Brown weeks before he signed the law that it was probably unenforceable.

“Any attempt by the secretary of state to collect or enforce the fine would likely exceed its authority,” Padilla wrote.

The law required publicly held companies headquartered in California to have one member who identifies as a woman on their boards of directors by the end of 2019. By January 2022, boards with five directors were required to have two women and boards with six or more members were required to have three women.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

