KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tuck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tuck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Tuck gets along with others dogs, but doesn’t really like to rough house. He’s a little bit dominate and would need a slow introduction to new dogs. Tuck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

