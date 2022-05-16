KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tuck

Local Listings
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tuck, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a three-year-old pit bull mix.

Tuck gets along with others dogs, but doesn’t really like to rough house. He’s a little bit dominate and would need a slow introduction to new dogs. Tuck is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Friday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brownie.

