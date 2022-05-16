LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ May 20th through the 29th.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II”—after his coworker crush.

This foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it—BLOOD. Over time, though, Seymour discover Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent toward global domination! NOTE: Don’t miss a special Understudy Performance Matinee on Saturday May 28 at 2:30!

For more information email info@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org

May 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm

May 22 at 2:30 pm

May 27 at 7:30 pm

May 28 at 2:30pm* and 7:30pm

May 29 at 2:30 pm

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.