Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ May 20th through the 29th.
Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ May 20th through the 29th.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Community Theatre presents ‘Little Shop of Horrors’ May 20th through the 29th.

The meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II”—after his coworker crush.

This foul-mouthed, R&B singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to the down and out Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it—BLOOD.  Over time, though, Seymour discover Audrey II’s out of this world origins and intent toward global domination! NOTE: Don’t miss a special Understudy Performance Matinee on Saturday May 28 at 2:30!

For more information email info@lubbockcommunitytheatre.org

May 20 & 21 at 7:30 pm

May 22 at 2:30 pm

May 27 at 7:30 pm 

May 28 at 2:30pm* and 7:30pm

May 29 at 2:30 pm

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

West Texas got a front row seat for the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night.
West Texas gets front row seat for first total lunar eclipse of 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Destiny Taylor, born in Lubbock, graduated from Texas Tech and plans to attend Harvard in the...
Texas Tech grad, Lubbock native headed to Harvard
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home
People hug outside the scene after a shooting at a supermarket on Saturday, May 14, 2022, in...
Buffalo supermarket shooter threatened high school shooting, official says

Latest News

Motherland at the Edge Theatre through May 22nd
‘Motherland’ at Edge Theatre runs through May 22nd
‘Motherland’ at Edge Theatre runs through May 22nd
Noon Notebook: 'Motherland' at Edge Theatre runs through May 22nd
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced the expansion of the...
TTUHSC School of Medicine students run free weekly clinic
Vitalant hosting blood drive at South Plains Mall on Saturday
Vitalant hosting blood drive at South Plains Mall on Saturday