Lubbock man killed in Saturday crash near Smyer

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was killed in a Saturday night crash near Smyer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Filly Road, 4.6 miles Southwest of Smyer.

Troopers say 27-year-old Dominic Francisco Noyola was traveling eastbound on Filly Road between Lovebird Rd. and Hummingbird Road when the vehicle partially went into the steep ditch on the south side of the roadway.

Troopers say Noyola overcorrected and the vehicle went into the north ditch and came to rest on its passenger side.

The report shows Noyola was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

correction: Initial reports from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated the crash happened 4.6 miles Northwest of Smyer. The text has been corrected to Southwest of Smyer.

