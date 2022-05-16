Picken steps down as Coronado HS softball coach

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (News Release) - The Lubbock ISD Athletics Department announced today that Nancy Picken will step down as the Coronado High School head softball coach at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.

Coach Picken graduated from Coronado High School in 2006. After completing her college career at Abilene Christian University, she returned to Lubbock in 2012 to serve as an assistant coach at Coronado under current Lubbock ISD Assistant Athletic Director J.J. Johnson.

As the Coronado head softball coach, Coach Picken led the Lady Mustangs to the 2018 regional final, 2019 regional quarterfinal (including a district championship), 2021 area final and bi-district round in 2022. She accumulated a record of 111-58-4 in five years as the head coach.

Coach Picken will continue to teach at Coronado High School in the 2022-2023 school year.

