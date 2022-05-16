Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police: Arby’s manager in Washington peed in milkshake mix

Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his...
Police said the incident was caught on video as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A manager at an Arby’s fast food restaurant in Washington state has been accused of urinating into a milkshake mix that might then have been served to dozens of people.

The Columbian newspaper reports police in Vancouver uncovered footage of the 29-year-old man peeing into a bag of milkshake mix as they were executing a search warrant on his phone as part of a child pornography investigation.

Court documents say the manager acknowledged urinating into the mix, but said he was “almost sure” he threw the bag away.

He told detectives that if he didn’t throw the bag away, it would have been served to customers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a wrong-way crash that injured at least six people overnight.
1 killed, 2 adults and 3 children injured in wrong-way crash
West Texas got a front row seat for the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night.
West Texas gets front row seat for first total lunar eclipse of 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Destiny Taylor, born in Lubbock, graduated from Texas Tech and plans to attend Harvard in the...
Texas Tech grad, Lubbock native headed to Harvard
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene sits in the courtroom, Friday, April 22, 2022, in...
Georgia voters appeal decision on Rep. Greene’s eligibility
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Lubbock police are investigating a wrong-way crash that injured at least six people overnight.
1 killed, 2 adults and 3 children injured in wrong-way crash
Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack
Extensive damage can be seen on a dark-colored car in Georgia.
Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense