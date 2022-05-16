Red Raider baseball moves up to #5
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After sweeping then #3 Oklahoma State on the road, Texas Tech baseball jumps up from #9 to #5 in the new D1 College Baseball rankings released Monday morning.
The Red Raiders also move from #41 to #33 in the RPI.
Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma starting Thursday night as they battle for a Big 12 Championship.
Tech is 35-16 overall and they are 20-3 at home.
The Red Raiders will compete in the Big 12 Baseball Championship Tournament at Globe Life Field on May 25-29.
