Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Red Raider baseball moves up to #5

TTU baseball postponed, double header rescheduled for Sunday
TTU baseball postponed, double header rescheduled for Sunday(Texas Tech Baseball)
By Pete Christy
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After sweeping then #3 Oklahoma State on the road, Texas Tech baseball jumps up from #9 to #5 in the new D1 College Baseball rankings released Monday morning.

The Red Raiders also move from #41 to #33 in the RPI.

Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma starting Thursday night as they battle for a Big 12 Championship.

Tech is 35-16 overall and they are 20-3 at home.

The Red Raiders will compete in the Big 12 Baseball Championship Tournament at Globe Life Field on May 25-29.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a wrong-way crash that injured at least six people overnight.
1 killed, several others injured in police chase that ended in head-on crash
West Texas got a front row seat for the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night.
West Texas gets front row seat for first total lunar eclipse of 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Destiny Taylor, born in Lubbock, graduated from Texas Tech and plans to attend Harvard in the...
Texas Tech grad, Lubbock native headed to Harvard
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

Latest News

The Texas Tech track and field team closed out the Big 12 Outdoor Championships as the women...
Texas Tech women place second, men third at Big 12s
No. 9 Texas Tech defeated No. 3 Oklahoma State, 6-4, on Sunday afternoon at O’Brate Stadium....
No. 9 Texas Tech sweeps No. 3 Oklahoma State
No. 9 Texas Tech edged No. 3 Oklahoma State 7-6 in the series opener Friday night to pull...
No. 9 Red Raiders take opener of Top 10 battle in Stillwater
The Texas Tech softball team (22-27) was defeated in the first round of the Phillips 66 Big 12...
Texas Tech softball season ends with loss to Texas