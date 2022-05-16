Red Raider baseball moves up to #5

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After sweeping then #3 Oklahoma State on the road, Texas Tech baseball jumps up from #9 to #5 in the new D1 College Baseball rankings released Monday morning.

The Red Raiders also move from #41 to #33 in the RPI.

Texas Tech hosts Oklahoma starting Thursday night as they battle for a Big 12 Championship.

Tech is 35-16 overall and they are 20-3 at home.

The Red Raiders will compete in the Big 12 Baseball Championship Tournament at Globe Life Field on May 25-29.

