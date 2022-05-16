Local Listings
Rockwall man killed in single-vehicle crash east of Seminole

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man from Rockwall, Texas, has been identified by the Texas Department of Public Safety after a car crashed on a Gaines County highway, Saturday morning.

According to Texas DPS, the driver, 61-year-old Kevin Erroll of Rockwall, was travelling eastbound on US Highway 180, 13 miles east of Seminole, around 10:30 a.m., when it veered across the westbound lane.

The report states the vehicle continued into the ditch and struck a dirt berm and went airborne, landing upright. Officials say Erroll was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

