Severe Weather Risk Today

A moist airmass and a dryline are two of the features expected to generate thunderstorms, some severe, late today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Coverage is expected to be spotty and storms short-lived.

Otherwise, the work week begins mostly cloudy and muggy with a hot afternoon. It won’t be as hot as yesterday (see the Lubbock Climatology section below), but it will be hot. And muggy.

The higher humidity will reduce your body’s ability to cool itself through perspiration and radiational cooling via you skin.

If you will be outside, don’t forget to practice heat safety. Drink extra water, even if you aren’t thirsty, apply sunscreen liberally and often, dress to shade your body (including a hat), and NEVER leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle.

Strenuous and/or outdoor activities should be limited to the early morning or late evening hours whenever possible. Long-sleeved, light weight, light- colored, loose- fitting clothing provides more protection from the sun and will keep you cooler than no sleeves or short sleeves and/or shorts if you are in the sun.

Thunderstorms are expected near the state line by late afternoon. These storms will gradually move eastward across the KCBD viewing area this evening. Storms may arrive in the Lubbock area this evening.

As noted, some may become severe.

As noted, some may become severe.

Watch the temperature and rain trends in our Daily and 10-Day forecasts.

People spending time outdoors, especially those working in the sun, should know and watch for the signs of heat illness. Find out more about heat illness, heat safety, and child heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat

Tips to beat the heat:

- Limit outdoor activities.

- Schedule outdoor work for the early morning/evening.

- Reschedule your jog/bike ride.

- Use 30+ SPF sunscreen - sunburn reduces your body’s ability to cool itself.

- Drink extra Water - avoid caffeine.

- Take frequent breaks - preferably in an air-conditioned space.

- Wear light weight and light-colored clothing.

- NEVER leave children (or anyone or pets) inside a parked vehicle!

- AND check the back seat!

Lubbock Climatology

102°F was the high temperature yesterday at the Lubbock airport. That is 18 degrees above the average high for the date, May 15, and just one degree shy of the record high for the date (set in 1996).

65° was the low reported this morning at the Lubbock airport (unofficial at this time). Lubbock’s May 16 average low is 57° and the high 84°. The record low for the date is 37° (set in 1945) and the record high 102° (set 1996).

No precipitation was recorded yesterday at the Lubbock Airport. The total for May to date is 0.91″. That’s 0.20″ below average for the first 15 days of May. The year-to-date total is 1.29″, which is 3.55″ below average for the year-to-date.

Sunset in Lubbock today is at 8:42 PM CDT. Sunrise tomorrow is at 6:45 AM CDT. Sunset tomorrow is at 8:43 PM CDT.

