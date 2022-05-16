Texas Tech women place second, men third at Big 12s

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team closed out the Big 12 Outdoor Championships as the women placed second with 162 points and the men third with 118 points.

For the Tech women, the second-place outing matches its highest finish since 2009 and it’s the most points scored in a Big 12 outdoor meet.

“I want to start off by first and say I cannot talk about anything without mentioning our women’s team,” said head coach Wes Kittley. “In my 23 years, this is the best performance ever at a Big 12 – it’s the most points we’ve ever scored and came within 10 points of winning it. I’m telling you, our girls were just phenomenal.”

Demisha Roswell turned heads in the 100 hurdles posting the fourth-fastest NCAA time at 12.44 (1.5), claiming first overall. The time lowers her own school record and becomes the third-fastest time in Jamaican history. Moments later, Maliek Kendall was crowned the men’s 110 hurdles champ as he crossed the line at 13.45. Saturday, he posted the second-fastest time in the prelims (13.65)

The first Red Raider to be crowned a champion Sunday was Sidney Sapp in the high jump. Sapped stayed alive with a season-best clearance of 1.83m before clearing 1.86m and 1.89m for the new school record.

Meanwhile, the school records continued to drop, this time in the women’s 4x100. The team of Virginia Kerley, Kiah Dubarry-Gay, Demisha Roswell and Rosemary Chukwuma knocked down their own record of 43.11 from the Texas Relays with a new time of 42.75.

The final Red Raider champion came in the triple jump, courtesy of Ruth Usoro. The Nigerian leaped 13.94m (2.3) for the win. In the process, it became a new wind-aided Tech record, breaking her own 2021 mark of 13.85m. Ruta Lasmane (13.81m, 4.2) and Onaara Obamuwagun (13.71m) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Other notable finishes included Logan Fraley in the men’s pole vault as Tech’s lone scorer. Fraley came into the meet with a PR of 5.10m and closed out his Sunday run at 5.21m. Courtney Lindsey set a new wind-aided TTU record in the 200 going 19.82 (3.8) as he finished second overall.

The team of Nayanna Dubarry-Gay, Knowledge Omovoh, K. Dubarry-Gay and Aneesa Scott finished second in the 4x400 with a time of 3:32.63. It’s the ninth fastest time in the Tech books.

Chris Welch (16.43m, 2.3) and Jalen Seals (16.33m, 2.4) went second and third in the triple jump. Seasons Usual led the way for Tech in the discus throwing it 55.81m on her first toss for third overall. Gabe Oladipo finished fourth for the men at 55.05m.

In the women’s 800 Michaela Lewis clocked in a mark of 2:05.49 for the sixth-fastest time in Tech history and fourth overall. In the 100, Chukwuma set a wind-aided record of 10.88 (2.4) as she placed third overall.

Up Next

Texas Tech is off this week and will get ready for the NCAA West Regionals in Fayetteville, Ark., which goes from May 25-28.

Team Scores

Men

Texas – 161

Oklahoma – 127

Texas Tech – 118

Baylor – 86

Kansas – 74

OSU – 72

Iowa State – 67

Kansas State – 56

TCU – 49

Women

Texas – 172.5

Texas Tech 162

Oklahoma – 101.5

Baylor – 92

Iowa State – 73

OSU – 55

Kansas – 53

Kansas State – 41

WVU – 38

TCU – 29

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.