United Supermarkets, UMC Children’s Hospital raising funds for the Children’s Miracle Network

By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The United Supermarkets Family announced Monday morning it is partnering with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals to raise money by donating at the register of any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market or Amigos location.

The United Supermarkets Family is making a difference by partnering with eight local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals in Texas and Eastern New Mexico to fundraise.

From May 16 - May 31, United Supermarkets will be partnered with eight local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals in Texas and Eastern New Mexico, and shoppers at any local United Family store can make a donation to help kids and families at UMC Children’s Hospital.

You can also give any time by visiting umchealthsystem.com/giving and selecting UMC Children’s Hospital from the dropdown menu. All funds donated to UMC Children’s Hospital via CMN stay right here in Lubbock to provide the latest medical equipment and services.

“We know when communities and partners unite in our mission to improve the health and wellbeing for all children our impact grows exponentially. When we can change kids’ health, we can change the future – for all of us,” said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

UMC Children’s Hospital has been a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network, an alliance of over 170 premier children’s hospitals, for more than 39 years and is the only Children’s Miracle Network hospital in Lubbock. To see & hear more about these wonderful stories, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/umchealthsystem.

