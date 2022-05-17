2 arrested after drugs, guns seized in Hale County

Local Listings
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested after Plainview police found nine guns and multiple types of narcotics and controlled substances.

Stephan Perez and Gloria Reyes are jailed on multiple drug-related charges.

On Tuesday, May 10, the Plainview Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a home near FM 2883 and CR AA. Including the firearms, officers also found more than 700 ounces of marijuana, more than 8,000 grams of THC products, 95 grams of mushrooms and 45 grams of cocaine.

Perez and Reyes are being held at the Hale County Jail.

