25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Twenty-five individuals are behind bars following a central Lubbock prostitution operation conducted by the Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations.

The operation was conducted over two days on May 12th and 13th, resulting in 18 felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution and seven arrests for misdemeanor prostitution.

Additional arrests were made for warrants, Delivery of Dangerous Drugs, Endangering a Child, and Evading Arrest.

Six additional females were contacted during this operation and identified as possible victims of human trafficking. They are not included in the list below.

Eddie Dan Gilvin II, 31 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

William Neal Turner, 43 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Donald Keith Pool, 61 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Anthony Ray Zimmerle Jr, 21 years old, Misdemeanor Prostitution

Hunter Eric Sellards, 24 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Hoan Thanh-Bao Ma, 23 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Farkhat Mamadakhunov, 30 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Alexea Raygene Young, 30 years old, Misdemeanor Prostitution, Endangering a Child, 4 Warrants

Demorris Derome Tryon, 22 years old, Misdemeanor Prostitution, 2 Warrants

Jody Wade Haywood, 45 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Nicolas Zachary Mercado, 27 years old, Misdemeanor Prostitution, Evading Arrest/ Detention

Brooks Clayton Herrick, 23 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Lee Alexander Briones, 37 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Florence Eva Brantley, 44 years old, Misdemeanor Prostitution w/ previous conviction

Fernando Borunda, 20 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Sai Harichandra Gollapally, 25 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Lyndon Elroy Butler, 37 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Lucas Mario Gonzalez, 38 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Richard Clay Richmond, 25 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Gilbert Arrizola Castilla, 62 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Charles Edwin Latimer, 52 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Jerris Contrell Mckinzie, 31 years old, Misdemeanor Prostitution w/ prior conviction

Joe Simon Escobar, 47 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

Robert Melvin Hill, 50 years old, Solicitation of Prostitution

William Mack Garrett, 71 years old, Misdemeanor Prostitution, Delivery Dangerous Drugs

Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock (Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Lubbock Police Department.