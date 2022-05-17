Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Lubbock’s new city council to be sworn in today

Tray Payne will be the new mayor

Dr. Jennifer Wilson will now represent District 5, Christy Martinez will represent District 1 and Mark McBrayer will represent District 3

Outgoing Lubbock city councilmembers reflect on time in office, express hope for growing city Here’s what exiting council members had to say about their time in office:

Police identify driver in wrong-way crash on Parkway Drive Monday morning

Investigators say Jimmy Lopez was going the wrong way when he hit an SUV head-on

Five people in the SUV were injured

Texas Tech Health Sciences Center graduate called “hero” in California church shooting

Dr. John Cheng charged the gunman, allowing other church members to restrain him

Five others were injured during the shooting

