Daybreak Today Tuesday morning brief
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,
Lubbock’s new city council to be sworn in today
- Tray Payne will be the new mayor
- Dr. Jennifer Wilson will now represent District 5, Christy Martinez will represent District 1 and Mark McBrayer will represent District 3
- Here’s what exiting council members had to say about their time in office: Outgoing Lubbock city councilmembers reflect on time in office, express hope for growing city
Police identify driver in wrong-way crash on Parkway Drive Monday morning
- Investigators say Jimmy Lopez was going the wrong way when he hit an SUV head-on
- Five people in the SUV were injured
- Read more here: 1 killed, 2 adults and 3 children injured in wrong-way crash
Texas Tech Health Sciences Center graduate called “hero” in California church shooting
- Dr. John Cheng charged the gunman, allowing other church members to restrain him
- Five others were injured during the shooting
- Read more about Dr. Cheng here: Man killed in California church shooting called a hero
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine, and Angie Winn for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.