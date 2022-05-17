ELEMENT kicks off The Buddy Holly Center Summer Showcase 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Summer Showcase Concert Series at The Buddy Holly Center kicks off its season on Thursday, May 19 with the funk band ELEMENT.

Concerts for the summer showcase are every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard at The Buddy Holly Center starting on May 19 and continuing until August 18.

There will be food trucks and beverage services during the showcase hours.

The concerts are free to attend and seating is on a first-come, first-served. Outside food and beverages are not allowed. Personal chairs, picnic blankets and like items are also not allowed inside the gates.

During the showcase, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery with free admission.

Line-up

May 19: Element

May 26: Jeremy Couture

June 2: Joy Harris

June 9: Chris Hudgins

June 16: Mariachi Mexico Lindo

June 23: Patricia Vonne

June 30: Colt Compton & the Comptones

July 7: Jenni Dale Lord Band

July 14: Anthony Garcia

July 21: Mark Wallney

July 28: The Eddie Beethoven Band

August 4: Wendy Colonna

August 11: Gypsy Jayne

August 18: Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers

