ELEMENT kicks off The Buddy Holly Center Summer Showcase 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Summer Showcase Concert Series at The Buddy Holly Center kicks off its season on Thursday, May 19 with the funk band ELEMENT.
Concerts for the summer showcase are every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard at The Buddy Holly Center starting on May 19 and continuing until August 18.
There will be food trucks and beverage services during the showcase hours.
The concerts are free to attend and seating is on a first-come, first-served. Outside food and beverages are not allowed. Personal chairs, picnic blankets and like items are also not allowed inside the gates.
During the showcase, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery with free admission.
Line-up
May 19: Element
May 26: Jeremy Couture
June 2: Joy Harris
June 9: Chris Hudgins
June 16: Mariachi Mexico Lindo
June 23: Patricia Vonne
June 30: Colt Compton & the Comptones
July 7: Jenni Dale Lord Band
July 14: Anthony Garcia
July 21: Mark Wallney
July 28: The Eddie Beethoven Band
August 4: Wendy Colonna
August 11: Gypsy Jayne
August 18: Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers
