Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

ELEMENT kicks off The Buddy Holly Center Summer Showcase 2022

The Buddy Holly Center Announces the 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series
The Buddy Holly Center Announces the 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series(The Buddy Holly Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The annual Summer Showcase Concert Series at The Buddy Holly Center kicks off its season on Thursday, May 19 with the funk band ELEMENT.

Concerts for the summer showcase are every Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in the Meadows Courtyard at The Buddy Holly Center starting on May 19 and continuing until August 18.

There will be food trucks and beverage services during the showcase hours.

The concerts are free to attend and seating is on a first-come, first-served. Outside food and beverages are not allowed. Personal chairs, picnic blankets and like items are also not allowed inside the gates.

During the showcase, guests are encouraged to walk the Buddy Holly exhibitions and the Fine Arts Gallery with free admission.

Line-up

May 19: Element

May 26: Jeremy Couture

June 2: Joy Harris

June 9: Chris Hudgins

June 16: Mariachi Mexico Lindo

June 23: Patricia Vonne

June 30: Colt Compton & the Comptones

July 7: Jenni Dale Lord Band

July 14: Anthony Garcia

July 21: Mark Wallney

July 28: The Eddie Beethoven Band

August 4: Wendy Colonna

August 11: Gypsy Jayne

August 18: Nik Parr & the Selfless Lovers

The Buddy Holly Center Announces the 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series Line-Up
The Buddy Holly Center Announces the 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series Line-Up(The Buddy Holly Center)

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a wrong-way crash that injured at least six people overnight.
1 killed, 2 adults and 3 children injured in wrong-way crash
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
Lubbock man killed in Saturday crash near Smyer
Monday PM stormcast
Chance for storms tonight, heat and wind tomorrow
Thunderstorms are likely in the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Some of the storms will...
Severe Weather Risk Today
Cannon Air Force Base (Source: KFDA)
Cannon AFB Airman found dead in home

Latest News

Near record heat this afternoon. Along with the drought, wind, and sun, it's a NO BURN DAY.
Scorching Near-Record Heat
The City of Lubbock City Council will consider its legislative agenda for the upcoming year.
Lubbock’s new city council members to be sworn in
The 41st FMX Birthday Bash presents KoRn and Evanescence, with special guests Palaye Royale and...
KoRn and Evanescence coming to Lubbock Sept. 7
Two people were arrested after Plainview police found nine guns and multiple types of narcotics...
2 arrested after drugs, guns seized in Hale County