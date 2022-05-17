KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet French

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet French, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He’s a two year old Rottweiler.

Staff says he’s super sweet and goofy and has lots of energy. French loves humans, but doesn’t like to share attention so it might be best if he’s the only dog in the house at first. He is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. His adoption fees are waived today.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

