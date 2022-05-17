Licona indicted, charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man arrested and accused of attempting to kidnap a 4-year-old child on Monday, May 2, has been formally charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a child in August 2021.

On August 8, 2021, a mother called police saying she found her boyfriend in bed with her 7-year-old. The boyfriend was later identified as 29-year-old Delmer Orlando Ortiz Licona.

According to the 911 call, the mother told officials Licona “jumped right in front of” her car when he tried to run away from the home. After lengthy investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Licona on May 3, 2022.

Police later reported that on May 2, another mother called 911 after a man tried to kidnap her 4-year-old in the parking lot, and she punched him in the face.

Licona was quickly identified as the suspect.

In a news conference, Lubbock Police asked parents if there is any chance Licona has had contact with their children, take the time to speak to them, and report any possible incidents or information with the Special Victims Unit at 806-775-2788.

