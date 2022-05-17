Lubbock’s new city council members to be sworn in

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A new era of city government starts on May 17, 2022. Lubbock’s new city council members will be sworn into office at 4 p.m.

Tray Payne will be Lubbock’s new mayor. Dr. Jennifer Wilson will represent District 5. Christy Martinez will represent District 1, and Mark McBrayer will represent District 3.

Outgoing council members Randy Christian and Jeff Griffith say it has been a privilege and honor to serve.

Both say they will continue working in the private sector and serve publicly when possible.

Outgoing mayor Dan Pope sent his weekly video on Tuesday morning. In the video, he congratulates the new members of the city council.

“Mayor Payne and I have had a couple of chances to talk and discuss our transition, and I think we’re in very good hands,” said Pope in his message.

He also takes the opportunity to thank the current city council.

“It’s a team sport, and these men and women always pull for Lubbock at the end of the day. They have advocated for their districts, but Lubbock was always the most important, and I think that’s why we’ve had the measure of success we’ve had,” Pope said.

He continues with, “I’m thankful for the citizens of Lubbock. I’ve seen a lot and learned a lot in the last six years, much more good than bad, but I’ve seen it all. Thank you for allowing me to serve. Thank you to my supporters, many of you who watch this video every week - I know you do because you tell me about it. Thank you for your encouragement, for your good ideas, for your prayers, and for your financial support. We couldn’t have done it without you. Denise and I will always be grateful.”

