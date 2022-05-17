Local Listings
Power outages affecting traffic amid severe weather

Lubbock Police respond to crash with minor injuries on darkened Marsha Sharp Freeway after...
Lubbock Police respond to crash with minor injuries on darkened Marsha Sharp Freeway after outage shuts off power for parts of southwest central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Severe thunderstorms across the South Plains are impacting electric power in the City of Lubbock and other towns, causing outages to shut down traffic lights at certain intersections.

According to the Lubbock Power and Light outage map, more than 2,300 customers were affected by an outage around 9 p.m., shutting off traffic lights at intersections on the Marsha Sharp Freeway and parts of the southwest corner of Loop 289 to Slide Road.

Xcel Energy outage map reported outages in the City of Slaton affecting 84 customers across the town.

Crews have been dispatched to respond to the outages.

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lubbock County until 9:15 p.m., with 70 mph winds, lightning and quarter-sized hail expected.

Stay with KCBD.com/weather for the latest severe weather information.

