Relief from the heat is in sight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler temps to return this weekend but not before more triple-digit heat days.

Another warm afternoon across the South Plains today as temps climb into the upper 90s, lower 100s. Mostly dry today but a slim chance for an isolated shower/storm developing this evening along a dryline. Storms are most likely to develop along/off of the Caprock and move to the northeast quickly. Any storms that develop have a marginal (1/5) risk for becoming severe. Main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Overnight, temperatures dipping into the upper 50s to lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest turning northwest around 15-20 mph. A shift in wind direction is due to a very weak cold front pushing through.

Winds will remain from the northwest tomorrow, but much lighter than what we saw today. Temperatures will very warm again but a few degrees cooler Wednesday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and dry conditions for all.

Warm for the rest of the workweek- triple digits in Lubbock Thursday, upper 90s on Friday. Relief is in sight, though, as a cold front is expected to move through this weekend. This front will drop our highs into the 70s and lows into the upper 40s. Breezy to windy on Saturday with a slim chance for rain Sunday.

