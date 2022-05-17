Local Listings
Relief from the heat is in sight

By Brooklinn Rae
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cooler temps to return this weekend but not before more triple-digit heat days.

High temps this week
High temps this week(KCBD)

Another warm afternoon across the South Plains today as temps climb into the upper 90s, lower 100s. Mostly dry today but a slim chance for an isolated shower/storm developing this evening along a dryline. Storms are most likely to develop along/off of the Caprock and move to the northeast quickly. Any storms that develop have a marginal (1/5) risk for becoming severe. Main threat will be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail.

Overnight, temperatures dipping into the upper 50s to lower 70s. Winds will remain breezy from the southwest turning northwest around 15-20 mph. A shift in wind direction is due to a very weak cold front pushing through.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow(KCBD)

Winds will remain from the northwest tomorrow, but much lighter than what we saw today. Temperatures will very warm again but a few degrees cooler Wednesday afternoon. Plenty of sunshine throughout the day and dry conditions for all.

Warm for the rest of the workweek- triple digits in Lubbock Thursday, upper 90s on Friday. Relief is in sight, though, as a cold front is expected to move through this weekend. This front will drop our highs into the 70s and lows into the upper 40s. Breezy to windy on Saturday with a slim chance for rain Sunday.

