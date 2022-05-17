Scorching Near-Record Heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Near record, triple-digit, high temperatures are likely across the KCBD viewing area this afternoon. And there is little relief from the heat through the workweek. However, a seasonably strong cold front will bring a cool-down this weekend.

This afternoon, in general, will be mostly sunny, very hot, dry, and a least somewhat windy. Conditions ripe for the start of fires, and conditions which would make it very difficult to bring a fire under control.

It’s a NO BURN DAY. A Fire Weather Warning is in effect.

Near record heat this afternoon. Along with the drought, wind, and sun, it's a NO BURN DAY. (KCBD First Alert)

Highs across most of the KCBD viewing area will be around or just above 100 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 102°. The current May 17 record high is 101°, set on the date in 1996.

NEVER leave a child unattended in a vehicle. In today’s heat the interior of a parked vehicle, even with windows cracked, can become dangerously hot in minutes: https://www.kcbd.com/2019/06/28/even-if-temperatures-arent-that-high-your-car-can-still-get-dangerously-hot/

Well-above average, even record, high temperatures through the workweek. Welcome heat relief this weekend. (KCBD First Alert)

The mostly sunny, hot, dry, and breezy to windy conditions remain in my forecast through the workweek.

While tomorrow won’t be as hot, it still will be hot to very hot. Temperatures will peak in the 90s in the Lubbock area, with near 100 readings east and south of Lubbock.

Thursday’s highs will be similar to today’s. Much of the area again will see triple-digit temperatures.

A seasonably strong cold front will breeze through West Texas Friday. Temperatures will peak in the 90s, possibly still near 100 (or so) in the southern viewing area, then begin to fall after frontal passage.

This weekend low temperatures will, briefly, get chilly. (KCBD First Alert)

Relief from the heat will follow the front this weekend. Based on data available today, my forecast highs are in the 70s. Lubbock-area lows will dip into the 50s Saturday morning and the 40s Sunday morning. That’s chilly.

Watch the temperature and rain trends in our Daily and 10-Day forecasts available 24-7 in our free KCBD Weather app and right here on our Weather Page (after closing this story).

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.