Texas Meat Company gives back to fight food insecurity

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains Food Bank received 5,000 pounds smoked sausage Tuesday, from the Kiolbassa Smoked Meats company.

The Texas Based organization is fighting against food insecurity and helping with national disasters.

Beth Parsons, the Event and Outreach Brand Manager says the Links of Love program supports feeding the American food banks across the country, but currently the focus is on Texas food banks: “The underserved community, I know that protein is very difficult to come by for all food banks. So, we are able to fill that void.”

The Links of love program is a tradition of giving. Kiolbassa founder, Rufus Kiolbassa was a meat salesman during World War II. Since meat was in short supply, Rufus often had to make the decision about who received rations that he had available. That experience stuck with Rufus when opening the Kiolbassa Smoked Meats in 1949, in San Antonio, Texas. It became the “company purpose to enrich lives.”

Links of Love product is made for the food bank, “We produces 10,000 pounds of it and give it to various food banks throughout the country,” Says Beth Parsons.

After the stop here at the South Plains Food Bank, Kiolbassa is heading to the Permian Basin, where they will donate to the West Texas Food Bank, followed by stops in North Texas.

For more information on the South Plains Food Bank or how to donate go to, https://www.spfb.org/

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.