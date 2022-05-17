Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

TTUHSC says alum’s sacrifice in California shooting was ‘heroism in its purest form’

(KWTX)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Orange County Sheriff and the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center say a graduate of the TTU School of Medicine died a hero, after he died stopping a 68-year-old Las Vegas man accused of attacking a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, California.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Department say this was “a politically motivated hate incident.”

People at the church were there to celebrate a pastor’s return. Officials say the shooter went in during lunchtime, chained the doors and tried to gum up the locks with super glue to prevent anyone from escaping. The gunman, identified as David Chou, then started firing, wounding at least five people. That is when police say Dr. John Cheng jumped into action.

Witnesses described Cheng’s heroic actions to authorities. Cheng probably saved the lives “of upwards of dozens of people,” the Sheriff said.

In a statement to KCBD Monday evening, The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center says Dr. Cheng’s actions yesterday reflect his life-long dedication to service. The school honors his death “as heroism in its purest form.”

Dr. Cheng graduated from medical school in Lubbock in 1995, the “proud product” of a family of physicians who immigrated from Taiwan. He was devoted to patient care, and carried that practice all the way to southern California.

Read the full statement from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the School of Medicine, here:

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and the School of Medicine are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of alumnus John Cheng, M.D. We extend our sincerest condolences and prayers to Dr. Cheng’s family, including his wife, and their two children.

Dr. Cheng’s heroic acts in Sunday’s shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in California reflected his lifelong dedication to service. In a moment of crisis, he placed the lives of his neighbors before himself—and by every account, that act of selflessness and courage, which cost him his life, saved the lives of many others. It was heroism in its purest form.

Dr. Cheng was a 1995 graduate of the School of Medicine and the proud product of a family of physicians who immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan. He earned a reputation as an energetic student who was deeply devoted to patient care and carried that same ethic to his practice in Southern California, where he served the community as a beloved family and sports medicine physician. TTUHSC and the School of Medicine are deeply proud of the example and the legacy he leaves behind.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police are investigating a wrong-way crash that injured at least six people overnight.
1 killed, 2 adults and 3 children injured in wrong-way crash
West Texas got a front row seat for the total lunar eclipse on Sunday night.
West Texas gets front row seat for first total lunar eclipse of 2022
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Destiny Taylor, born in Lubbock, graduated from Texas Tech and plans to attend Harvard in the...
Texas Tech grad, Lubbock native headed to Harvard
Texas DPS vehicle Highway Patrol
Lubbock man killed in Saturday crash near Smyer

Latest News

Jeff Griffith and Randy Christian will leave the Lubbock City Council on May 17
Outgoing Lubbock city councilmembers reflect on time in office, express hope for growing city
Lubbock Police respond to crash with minor injuries on darkened Marsha Sharp Freeway after...
Power outages affecting traffic amid severe weather
Camp Monakiwa destroyed in New Mexico wildfires
Camp Monakiwa leaders hope to rebuild after site destroyed in New Mexico wildfire
Dr. John Cheng, 52, the heroic doctor credited for saving dozens of lives after he confronted...
Heroic doctor killed in attack on California church was a Baylor alum