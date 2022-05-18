Local Listings
Ashley Biden tests positive for COVID-19, sources say

Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air...
Ashley Biden hugs her father President Joe Biden as they arrive on Air Force one at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, as they return from Nantucket, Mass. Ashley Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be traveling with the first lady to Central and South America, media sources say.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - First daughter Ashley Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and will no longer be traveling with the first lady to Central and South America, media sources say.

She was scheduled to depart for Ecuador Wednesday.

The first daughter is not considered a close contact to the president and first lady, the first lady’s press secretary, Michael LaRosa, told CNN.

Ashley Biden was supposed to have gone with first lady Dr. Jill Biden on an earlier trip to Europe, but she had to cancel when she was exposed to COVID-19 by a close contact.

The first daughter is the latest person in President Joe Biden’s circle to test positive. Both Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive and have since recovered.

As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter COVID-19 test. (CNN, LABCORP, CINCINNATI CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL)

