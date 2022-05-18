Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

City to delay opening of Montelongo Pool due to leak

A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
A baby died after drowning in a pool Tuesday, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.(Pixabay | Pixabay)
By KCBD Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City of Lubbock will delay the opening of Montelongo Pool due to a leak discovered in the pool system during pre-opening startup. The City has a contractor scheduled to make necessary repairs. The projected new opening date for Montelongo Pool is Saturday, June 11, 2022.

The other three City pools are scheduled to open on Friday, May 27, 2022, with normal operating hours Tuesday - Sunday, 1 - 6 p.m.:

  • Clapp Pool
    46th Street, and Avenue U, Lubbock, TX, 79412 - Located in Clapp Park
  • Maxey Pool
    4007 30th Street, Lubbock, TX, 79410 - Located in Maxey Park
  • Mae Simmons Pool
    E. 24th Street off of MLK Blvd, Lubbock, TX, 79404 - Located in Mae Simmons Park

For more information, visit mylubbock.us/pools or call 806-775-2673.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twenty Five Arrests Made in a Prostitution Operation in Central Lubbock
25 arrested in prostitution operation in Central Lubbock
Two people were arrested after Plainview police found nine guns and multiple types of narcotics...
2 arrested after drugs, guns seized in Hale County
David Wayne Hampton, 53 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center, Aug. 2019)
Man now faces capital murder charges in 2019 death of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez
(Source: MGN)
Lyntegar Electric reporting ‘major transmission outage’ in Hockley, Terry counties
The 41st FMX Birthday Bash presents KoRn and Evanescence, with special guests Palaye Royale and...
KoRn and Evanescence coming to Lubbock Sept. 7

Latest News

Heat and humidity will push temperatures and/or heat Indices to near or greater than 105°F in...
Summer Heat, Late-Spring Cold Front
NewsStream - Daybreak Today.2.4
Daybreak Today Wednesday morning brief
KCBD Daybreak Today - 05/18/22
Daybreak Today - Wednesday, May 18
Dan Pope reflects on six years of service after stepping down from mayor’s office
Dan Pope reflects on six years of service after stepping down from mayor’s office